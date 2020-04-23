CVS Units Get Whistleblower’s Rx FCA Suit Trimmed, For Now

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday trimmed claims in a whistleblower’s False Claims Act suit alleging two CVS Health Co. prescription entities ran a scheme to defraud the government by falsely reporting drug prices subsidized under Medicare Part D, but will let the relator rework her claims. U.S. District Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg dismissed some of the claims without prejudice in a sealed complaint against CVS Caremark Corp. and SilverScript Insurance Co. alleging the companies lied about prescription drug prices in order to reap the profits, finding that relator Sarah Behnke didn’t plausibly allege all of her claims. Judge Goldberg said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS