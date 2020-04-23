Feds Say Identity Thief Invented A Phony Securities Regulator

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A still-unidentified scammer invented a fake securities and financial services regulator to facilitate an identity theft scheme, according to a complaint the U.S. Department of Justice filed Thursday in Texas. The civil complaint targets a John Doe and the so-called “Board of Securities and Financial Services,” a purported regulator that claimed on the website www.bsecfins.org to be responsible for “supervising, managing, and implementing all federal securities law” related to mergers and acquisition, with an emphasis on investor protection. “In fact, there is no federal or state regulatory entity known as the ‘Board of Securities and Financial Services,’” Texas federal prosecutors said....

