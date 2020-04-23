Maurice Sporting Goods Gets OK On Ch. 11 Dismissal Plan

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt retail distributor Maurice Sporting Goods Inc. received court approval Thursday for a plan to move forward with a structured dismissal of its Chapter 11 case that will see unsecured creditors share a $1 million claims pool after priority creditors are paid in full. During a telephonic hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens agreed with the debtor and the official committee of unsecured creditors that the dismissal plan was justified following the December 2017 sale of the assets of the company and the payment of administrative claims. "I believe that under Section 1112(b) of the Bankruptcy Code I can dismiss...

