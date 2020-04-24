W.Va. Judge's Suspension Extended For Fishing Dust-Up

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia county magistrate judge was hit with a 90-day suspension and $2,000 fine from the state's highest court, which said the judge abused his power in a "flagrant attempt to intimidate" a Division of Natural Resources officer out of giving him a fine for violating state quotas regulating trout fishing. In an opinion written by Justice John A. Hutchison, the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals upped the 30-day suspension issued by the state's Judicial Hearing Board, finding it was "simply too lenient" a punishment for Wayne County Magistrate Judge David E. Ferguson's attempt to wield his judicial power over...

