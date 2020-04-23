True Religion Landlords Balk At Bid To Defer Rent In Ch. 11

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A group of landlords of bankrupt denim retailer True Religion Apparel objected Thursday to the temporary Chapter 11 procedures floated by the debtor that would defer $1.8 million of rent obligations for two months, saying it would force the landlords to provide their space rent-free for the benefit of secured creditors. In the objection, the group of landlords that includes Simon Property Group and Federal Realty Investment Trust said the proposed procedures would alleviate True Religion of any payment obligations for the first two months of the case, but that the requested relief violates the Bankruptcy Code. While the Bankruptcy Code...

