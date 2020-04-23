Victoria's Secret Owner Blasts Sycamore's 'Buyer's Remorse'

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Victoria's Secret owner L Brands sued Sycamore Partners in Delaware's Chancery Court Thursday for fast enforcement of a $525 million tie-up that Sycamore asked the same court to declare dead one day earlier, accusing the private equity firm of COVID-19-driven buyer's remorse. L Brands' suit alleged that Sycamore agreed, despite its assertions, to bear the risk of pandemics under the deal and sought an order for specific performance of the companies' merger agreement. A separate motion to expedite the case sought a trial in time for a ruling by the Aug. 20 outside closing date for the deal. The dispute covered...

