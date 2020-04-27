A Proposed Technology-Assisted Review Framework

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- It’s time to have a frank conversation about technology-assisted review in the context of civil litigation. For orientation, technology-assisted review is often called TAR, and that’s the acronym we will use here. TAR is a broad term used to describe a variety of computer-assisted methods of document review. Some approaches are algorithmically driven, others have a linguistic or “rules-based” element. TAR serves to amplify human judgment about document categorization within large data sets. In other words, lawyers review a small number of documents, and the technology helps review the rest. So, what is up for discussion? First, there are inconsistent standards...

