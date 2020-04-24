Judge Finds DOJ Can’t Put Immigration Conditions On Grants

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 2:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice can't withhold $2.8 million in grant funding to Colorado as a penalty for not cooperating with immigration enforcement officers after a Colorado federal judge ruled that Congress did not give the DOJ such powers. U.S. District Judge John L. Kane ruled Thursday that even though the statute governing the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program requires states to comply with applicable federal laws, the immigration conditions imposed by the DOJ "are far too broad and removed" to constitute applicable law. "Congress took care to identify instances where DOJ could deviate from the statutory formula and...

