2nd Circ. Urged To Undo NY Win In Fintech Charter Suit

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The federal agency that wants to grant banking charters to fintech firms has urged the Second Circuit to undo the victory that New York's financial services regulator scored against the charter program last year, saying the decision to make the charters available wasn't regulatory overreach. In an opening brief filed Thursday, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency defended its basis for offering banking charters to nondepository fintech firms and argued that the New York State Department of Financial Service's legal challenge to the program should have been thrown out of Manhattan federal court. The program has been on hold...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS