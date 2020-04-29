'Tiger King' Shines Light On An Endangered Species Act Quirk

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The sweeping and rapid ascent to popularity of Netflix Inc.'s "Tiger King" documentary series has fueled new interest in two congressional bills that stalled in committee last year, and has drawn public attention to a quirk of the Endangered Species Act, or ESA. The series, which focuses on the strange and true story of Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, broadly covers the existence of private zoos in the U.S., with a specific focus on big cat zoos and sanctuaries. As the series notes from the beginning, each of the big cats featured in these zoos is an endangered species whose numbers have...

