Banks Pay Out £38B In Largest Redress Move, FCA Says

Law360, London (April 24, 2020, 12:25 PM BST) -- Banks have paid out £38 billion ($47 billion) in refunds in Britain’s “largest consumer redress exercise,” the Financial Conduct Authority said Friday, as lenders continue to deal with complaints about wrongly sold payment protection insurance after the August 2019 deadline. Britain's banks have been hit with more than 32.4 million complaints about the controversial payment protection insurance, the City watchdog said. (AP) The City watchdog said that banks have been deluged with more than 32.4 million complaints about the controversial insurance, known as PPI. Lenders have had to pay out for redress, mostly for misselling the policies, in over 80% of...

