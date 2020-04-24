Developer Accuses Son-In-Law Of Lying About Assets

Law360, London (April 24, 2020, 6:03 PM BST) -- The former chief executive of a property development company “lied” about his assets and spent company money on ski trips and living expenses despite being ordered to pay £13 million ($16.75 million) for defrauding the company, lawyers for the company founder argued Friday. Edward Wojakovski has spent money unlawfully extracted from Tonstate Group Ltd. in violation of a court order barring him from using the company’s assets, lawyers for Arthur Matyas, the founder of Tonstate Group Ltd., told the High Court. Lawyers for Matyas, Wojakovski’s father-in-law, want the former Tonstate executive kicked out of an ongoing, bitter family dispute over shares...

