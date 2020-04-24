Hemp Dryer Makers Accuse Distributor Of $30M 'Shakedown'

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The designers of mobile hemp drying units have filed suit in California federal court alleging a distributor has stolen trade secrets, breached various business agreements and filed a “shakedown” $30 million lawsuit in state court against them. California-based MBS Engineering Inc., BD Energy LLC, and Brian James — who is president and manager of the respective companies — said in Thursday’s complaint that Colorado-based Black Hemp Box LLC stole their trade secrets regarding the design and development of mobile hemp drying units. The units are more energy efficient than stationary drying units and allow growers to redeploy dryers to different locations...

