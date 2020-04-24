Shearman, Reed Smith Latest Firms To Make COVID-19 Cuts

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.
Shearman is offering furloughs and Reed Smith is deferring some bonuses, while Akerman LLP and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP are reportedly both cutting salaries.
Shearman is also giving all of its employees globally the opportunity to take sabbaticals of three to six months in length while receiving 30% of their usual pay, according to the firm. Should the employees perform pro bono work during the period, they will receive 40% of their typical pay, the firm said.
At Reed Smith, equity partners have agreed to receive half of their bonus amounts at their regularly scheduled time, with the remaining balance to be paid three months later, a spokesperson for the firm said on Friday. Bonuses for fixed-share partners, associates and counsel will be paid in full and on time, according to the firm.
Pittsburgh-based Reed Smith had already made the decision in March to defer other partner distributions and in April to reduce base pay for counsel by 10% in the next three months. Reed Smith had previously also confirmed that it was deferring decisions on merit increases and discretionary bonus payments for professional staff and reducing associates' pay by 15% for four months, starting in May.
Akerman will cut the draws of equity partners by 35%; the salaries of nonequity partners, of counsel and consultants making less than $150,000 by 25%; the salaries of associates, consultants making less than $150,000 and staff making over $150,000 by 15%; and the salaries of staff making less than $150,000 by 10%, according to an Above the Law report Friday.
Meanwhile, Nelson Mullins will reduce salaries for associates by 9%, institute a hiring freeze, minimize overtime and call for one-week furloughs between June and September, according to Above the Law.
The latest slate of pay cuts and furloughs follows a number of other firms implementing similar measures in recent days, including Husch Blackwell LLP, Travers Smith LLP, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP's U.K. branch, Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, McDermott Will & Emery LLP, Clifford Chance LLP, Venable LLP and Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC.
--Additional reporting by Natalie Rodriguez, Michele Gorman and Xiumei Dong. Editing by Alanna Weissman.
