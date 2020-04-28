Adviser Can't Shift FCA Tab For Missold Pension Products

Law360, London (April 28, 2020, 12:37 AM BST) -- Two British financial advisers are not liable for a chunk of the £50 million ($62 million) Towergate might have to shell out over missold pension products after a London judge said the company waited too long to disclose the existence of a regulatory probe. High Court Judge Sara Cockerill said Towergate Financial Group Ltd. waited too long after learning about a Financial Conduct Authority investigation into its pensions advisory business before suing Mitchel Hopkinson and Mark Howard to be able to recoup its losses. Hopkinson and Howard sold Towergate a company called M2 Holdings Ltd. that was later flagged by the...

