EEOC Gets $5M Deal In Age Bias Suit Over Pension Payments

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 11:53 AM EDT) -- Baltimore County has agreed to pay $5.4 million to resolve a suit the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed in 2007 claiming the municipality violated federal age discrimination law by making older workers pay more into its pension system than their younger counterparts. On Thursday, the parties presented a consent order to U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett, who will need to sign off on the agreement before the agency's long-running suit accusing the county of violating the Age Discrimination in Employment Act can come to a close. The $5.4 million settlement payment will provide relief to members of the relevant...

