WTO Delays Ruling On Trump's Solar Safeguard Duties

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 12:52 PM EDT) -- Staffing shortages and disruptions stemming from the novel coronavirus outbreak have forced the World Trade Organization to delay its ruling in China’s case against the Trump administration’s solar panel safeguard tariffs, the panel overseeing the dispute announced Friday. The panel was supposed to deliver its ruling this month, but issued a brief notice explaining the headwinds it has faced in bringing the case to the finish line and shoving the decision off to sometime later this year. “The beginning of the panel’s work was delayed as a result of the lack of available experienced lawyers in the secretariat,” the notice said....

