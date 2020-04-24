Penn State Wants TM Suit Over Sports Beer Brand Co. In Pa.

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Penn State University is fighting to keep a trademark dispute against a Florida company alive and in a Pennsylvania federal court, arguing on Friday that the business has allegedly used the university's brand names to hawk beer and cigars in the state. The university on Friday opposed Paul L. Parshall's bid to dismiss or move the trademark infringement suit against him and his "Sports Beer Brewing Company." Penn State claims that Parshall has not met the burden of showing he didn't travel or do business outside his home state of Florida because he has registered and marketed goods using the "Penn...

