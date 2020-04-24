Device Maker Pays $275K To End Disabled Worker Suit

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- An industrial device maker has agreed to pay $275,000 to settle an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s suit accusing it of firing an employee it considered disabled from an Illinois office. The commission announced Thursday that it settled the Illinois federal court suit alleging Japan-based IDEC Corp. engaged in unlawful employment practices under the Americans With Disabilities Act when it fired Steven Massie from its office in the Chicago suburb East Dundee. According to the suit, Massie had several impairments that “limit major life activities,” including sleep apnea, angina, diabetes and hearing loss, and qualified as a disabled person under the ADA....

