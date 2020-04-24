Philly Refinery's Ch. 11 Deal Trims Railroad Claims By $291M

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia Energy Solutions LLC sought approval Thursday to cut more than 90% from $319.3 million worth of Chapter 11 claims filed by a rail carrier serving the shuttered and bankrupt refinery, saying the Delaware court deal will head off costly and uncertain litigation. Under the agreement, negotiated by the refiner's committee of unsecured creditors, BNSF Railway Co. will receive about $28.4 million to cover unpaid contract bills and damages for the rejection of a multi-year rail service contract covering the refinery, once able to produce about 330,000 barrels per day of refined products. The motion was filed the same day as...

