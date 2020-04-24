Calif. Says Vegan Dairy Jumped The Gun With Labeling Suit

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 3:10 PM EDT) -- The state of California has asked a federal court to toss a suit alleging the California Department of Food and Agriculture is violating a vegan dairy’s First Amendment rights by saying it can’t call its products “butter,” saying its letter to the dairy was meant to open a dialog, not threaten prosecution. In a motion filed Thursday, the state said the suit by Miyoko’s Kitchen was premature and not ripe for the courts to decide on, as Miyoko’s is still able to market and sell the vegan butter, and has in fact introduced a new vegan dairy product to the market....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS