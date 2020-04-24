HHS Opens High-Stakes Medicare Pay Battle At DC Circ.

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 11:07 PM EDT) -- In an aggressive opening salvo, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told the D.C. Circuit that a district judge misunderstood key facts when she vacated a Medicare Advantage overpayment rule with multibillion-dollar implications for reimbursement and False Claims Act litigation. HHS made its pointed assertions late Thursday in a long-awaited opening brief that repeatedly accused U.S. District Judge Rosemary M. Collyer of failing to fully grasp the mechanics of Medicare Advantage spending when she vacated the overpayment rule in 2018. According to HHS, the D.C. federal judge relied on a "false premise" that the rule requiring Medicare Advantage insurers...

