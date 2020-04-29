Greensill Takes On Reuters In Libel Suit Over Bond Reports

Law360, London (April 29, 2020, 4:08 PM BST) -- Financing group Greensill Capital and its founder have sued Reuters for libel in London, accusing the news wire of misreporting company statements made to the bond market that they claim cost them millions in investments. Alexander Greensill is seeking aggravated damages for distress caused by the global news agency’s report on a public notice the company issued about a hydro power plant in Scotland, according to an amended claim filed April 23. The High Court action stems from Reuters' report in July that Greensill Capital (UK) Ltd. made false statements to bond market investors and brokers over bonds it issued in...

