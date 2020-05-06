Swiss Shipper Settles Soggy Coffee Insurance Dispute

Law360, London (May 6, 2020, 1:59 PM BST) -- MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. has resolved a suit brought by two Asian food companies and an insurer for damages over allegedly sodden coffee, the latest of several settlements in England over goods said to have been ruined under the Swiss shipping giant's watch. The claim, filed by Bero Coffee Singapore Pty Ltd., Malaysian-based Super Food Ingredients and insurer HDI Global SE, has been stayed after the two sides reached an out-of-court settlement, according to a Tomlin order dated April 23 and filed at the High Court. Judge Nigel Teare signed off the order giving the sides permission to apply to the courts...

