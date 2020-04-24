EBSA Head Stepping Down From Labor Dept.

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia announced Friday that the head of the Employee Benefits Security Administration, Preston Rutledge, is stepping down at the end of May. Rutledge’s last day will be May 31, Scalia announced. He has worked in government for 25 years, the agency said. “As assistant secretary for EBSA, Preston Rutledge brought greater security to employees’ retirement and healthcare plans, and helped small businesses extend healthcare and retirement benefits to their workers,” Scalia said. “We will miss his counsel, and wish him all the best.” Rutledge has worked at the EBSA since his confirmation by the U.S. Senate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS