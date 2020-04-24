7th Circ. Rejects Amazon Seller's $500K Trademark Appeal

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit said Friday it took "little discussion" to decide it should affirm a nearly $500,000 judgment against a company accused of improperly selling trademarked dietary supplements on Amazon.com that were allegedly stolen. The unanimous panel agreed with a lower court that said the Amazon seller, known as Ellishbooks, forfeited its right to argue the merits when it failed to respond to Quincy Bioscience LLC's complaint that claimed Ellishbooks had infringed Quincy Bioscience's trademark for the memory aid Prevagen. The panel knocked Ellishbooks, saying it failed to provide a good reason for ignoring the complaint. Ellishbooks was also criticized in...

