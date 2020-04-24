Investor Sues CBD Pharma Co. Over Clinical Trial Safety Data

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- CBD drugmaker Zynerba Pharmaceuticals was hit Friday with a shareholder derivative suit claiming the company buried data showing that roughly 20% of participants in a clinical trial for its flagship seizure drug experienced serious side effects. The suit, filed by shareholder Philip Quartararo, claims Zynerba painted a rosy picture of the trial between March and September 2019 despite knowing that 96% of the patients in a trial for its Zygel CBD patches experienced side effects, with 10 out of 46 experiencing serious problems. Eight patients dropped out of the trial altogether, according to Quartararo’s complaint. Zynerba released topline results from its...

