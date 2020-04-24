'Sweet James' Sours On Rival Firm Accused Of Branding Theft

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Sweet James LLP, a Southern California personal injury firm known for its unique and extensive advertising campaign, sued a Beverly Hills-based rival Friday over internet advertising and sales pitches to potential clients that allegedly step on Sweet James' trademark rights. Sweet James lodged the suit in federal court in Los Angeles against Lalezary Law Firm LLP and attorneys Shawn and Shervin Lalezary. The firm headed by "Sweet" James Bergener said the Lalezarys have paid Google and other search engines to run ads for the Lalezary Law Firm when people search for Bergener or "Sweet James." But Sweet James asserted that the Lalezarys...

