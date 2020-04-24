White & Case Guides Takeda In Asset Sale Worth Up To $670M

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Represented by White & Case, Takeda said Friday it's selling up to about $670 million worth of assets, including two manufacturing facilities and prescription and over-the-counter drugs for blood clots and hypothyroidism, to Danish pharmaceutical Orifarm Group. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. said the sale is part of its long-term strategy to pay down debt with proceeds from divestments of about $10 billion in non-core assets, allowing it to better focus on areas such as rare diseases, oncology and neuroscience. Including the sale to Orifarm, the Osaka, Japan-based pharmaceutical has now announced or closed divestments worth more than $7 billion. "This transaction...

