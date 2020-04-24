SunEdison, MF Global Lose Suits Over Ch. 11 Trustee Fees

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A pair of New York bankruptcy judges on Friday granted early wins for the Office of the U.S. Trustee in adversary cases brought by Chapter 11 debtors SunEdison Inc. and MF Global Holdings Ltd., determining that an update to the trustee fee schedule was constitutional and applied to pending cases. In a joint opinion, U.S. Bankruptcy Judges Stuart M. Bernstein and Martin Glenn granted summary judgment for the trustee's office. The court ruled that Congress intended for the 2017 amendment increasing fees payable by Chapter 11 debtors to apply to debtors whose cases had already been filed at the time the...

