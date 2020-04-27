CBD Co. Ruined By Drug Probe Blames Lab's Illicit Extract Oil

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- An Oregon CBD company has accused a Massachusetts hemp processor of sending it extract oil with illicit concentrations of THC, sparking a drug trafficking investigation that destroyed the company and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to defend. Alexander Reyter and his company, Key Compounds, told an Oregon federal court Friday that Phasex Corporation shipped them CBD oil with THC concentrations up to 15 times higher than the 0.3% level permitted under federal law. Police seized the package in transit and hit Reyter and his company with felony drug trafficking charges, according to the complaint. Reyter said Phasex’s “inexplicable” decision to...

