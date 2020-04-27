Equipment Co. Off The Hook In Oil Drilling IP Case

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Equipment company John Crane Inc. is off the hook for allegedly infringing two oil drilling equipment patents owned by oil-field operations patent holder Finalrod IP LLC after U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright signed a stipulated final judgment of noninfringement. The Texas federal judge signed the final judgment on Friday after Finalrod conceded in an April 22 joint stipulation that it could not prevail. “Due to the court’s pre-trial orders, plaintiffs cannot, in good faith ... present evidence at trial sufficient to meet their burden to show that defendants’ accused products have infringed or currently infringe plaintiffs’ patents, therefore plaintiffs agree that they...

