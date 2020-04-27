USPTO Says Fed. Circ. Ruling Doesn't Moot Uniloc Appeal

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has told the Federal Circuit that an earlier decision striking down a Uniloc patent challenged by Hulu and Netflix doesn't moot Uniloc's appeal over whether amended claims can be invalidated under Alice during inter partes review. In a brief filed Friday, the USPTO said Uniloc should be allowed to appeal the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's invalidation of its proposed substitute claims of its digital licensing patent under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling, which holds that abstract ideas are patent-ineligible. The filing comes in response to the Federal Circuit's April 14 order for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS