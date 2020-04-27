AB InBev, Molson Drain Ontario Beer Case

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal court has tossed a brewery’s suit accusing Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors Brewing Co. of conspiring to restrict American beer exports to Ontario, Canada, after the Seventh Circuit revived the case last year. Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson issued an order Friday dismissing the suit against the beer giants by Wisconsin brewery owner Mountain Crest SRL LLC. In September, the Seventh Circuit affirmed key pieces of a prior dismissal, but allowed other claims to proceed back in the district court. Friday’s order dismissed the remaining claims with prejudice after finding the brewery was suing over events...

