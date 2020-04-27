Sherwin-Williams Wants Judge DQed Over His Writings

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge should recuse himself from overseeing several personal injury cases where paint industry companies face lead poisoning claims, as he posted an essay online that is critical of corporations and that calls for judicial advocacy in favor of the poor, Sherwin-Williams has argued. Because "a line was crossed" by U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman with his posting in February of the essay that is sharply critical of the current U.S. Supreme Court, the judge should step down from overseeing various cases against companies such as Armstrong Containers Inc., DuPont Co. and Atlantic Richfield Co., according to Friday's disqualification...

