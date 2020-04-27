Latham Steers Cancer Therapy Biz’s $200M Funding Round

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Life sciences company Erasca, represented by Latham & Watkins LLP, said Monday that it had raised $200 million from backers such as ARCH Venture Partners to develop its cancer therapies, even as venture capital funding overall has slowed amid the coronavirus pandemic. California-based Erasca Inc. said the latest funds bring its total financing to more than $260 million. Erasca will use the proceeds to further the clinical development of its oncology programs and its drug discovery pipeline, the announcement said. “At Erasca, we are doing everything we can to help [cancer] patients live longer and healthier lives by taking an aggressive long-term...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS