Court OKs Settlement Resolving North Dakota Voter ID Suit

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A North Dakota federal judge on Monday approved a settlement between Native American tribes and North Dakota's secretary of state that expands voter identification options for tribe members at the polls. The Spirit Lake Tribe and Standing Rock Sioux Tribe submitted a consent decree Friday with Secretary of State Al Jaeger, formalizing a settlement the parties reached in February. The settlement resolved two suits alleging state voter identification laws discriminated against Native American voters. Moving forward, Native American voters who are not able to confirm their street address at the polls will be able to mark where they live on a...

