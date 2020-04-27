Canadian Co. Loses Gold Mining Dispute With Spain

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT) -- An arbitral tribunal has ruled against Canadian miner Edgewater Exploration Ltd. in a dispute with Spain over a gold mining project, dismissing the claim for lack of jurisdiction. The company announced Thursday that a tribunal, in a 2-1 decision on April 14, upheld one of Spain's jurisdictional objections against Edgewater's subsidiary Corcoesto SA. The dissenting arbitrator found that the tribunal did have jurisdiction and should have decided the merits of the claim, according to a company news release. "We are very disappointed by the majority's decision on jurisdiction and Edgewater and our subsidiary Corcoesto SA is considering avenues for legal redress,...

