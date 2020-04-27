Crypto Co. Slams Dismissal Bids In Bitcoin Cash Antitrust Suit

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency company United American Corp. has asked a Florida federal judge to deny attempts by Kraken, Bitmain and prominent bitcoin investor Roger Ver to avoid facing antitrust claims that they conspired to take control of the Bitcoin Cash network, saying their explanations are “too convenient and too implausible.” UAC filed oppositions to motions to dismiss an amended complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Friday in a case alleging market manipulation of the Bitcoin Cash network and a violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act. UAC is claiming that the conspiracy was between Ver, Beijing-headquartered cryptocurrency...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS