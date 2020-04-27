Supreme Court Invokes Thryv In Vacating 2 Fed. Circ. Rulings

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday vacated a pair of Federal Circuit decisions allowing Bennett Regulator Guards and Voltstar Technologies to appeal whether inter partes review petitions were timely filed, in line with the justices’ ruling last week in Thryv v. Click-to-Call. In Thryv, the high court held 7-2 that America Invents Act institution decisions involving time-bar issues aren’t appealable. Like in that case, the justices said the Federal Circuit had wrongly found otherwise in Atlanta Gas Light Co.'s fight with Bennett and Superior Communications Inc.’s dispute with Voltstar. The Supreme Court further stood by this position Monday, shooting down a...

