NJ Justices Skeptical Past Suit Bars Bank's 3rd Circ. Case

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 11:15 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Monday questioned if a bank's fraud lawsuit against a furniture retailer should have been barred since the parties had already fought over the same matter in previous litigation, suggesting during oral arguments that the bank shouldn't be penalized for ending the first suit when it had the chance. The justices were tasked with helping the Third Circuit review a district court's decision that the entire controversy doctrine precluded Bank Leumi USA's claims against Crib and Teen City owners Edward J. Kloss and Kloss Co. LLC. A district court ruled the bank's federal court claims could...

