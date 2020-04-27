Insurers Must Disclose Potential Exclusions, Pa. Panel Says

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A split Pennsylvania appeals court has issued a published decision finding that letters from insurers reserving their right to deny coverage when agreeing to begin defending a claim for a policyholder must include at least some detail about potential exclusions that could apply. The state’s Superior Court ruled 2-1 on Friday that Selective Way Insurance Co. should have informed policyholder MAK Services Inc. about an exclusion for claims related to snow and ice removal when it agreed to conditionally defend the company, which is exclusively in the business of snow and ice removal, from claims related to a slip-and-fall incident at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS