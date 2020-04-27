9th Circ. Judge Skeptical Over BP Unit's $111M Cleanup Fight

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge on Monday doubted arguments by a BP America subsidiary that it shouldn't have to pay 25% of a mining firm's total $111.4 million settlement with the EPA to cover arsenic cleanup at a Montana Superfund site, saying its position would penalize companies for settling CERCLA actions early. During a video conference hearing, Atlantic Richfield Co. challenged a trial judge's finding that the BP oil unit must pay a quarter of the total settlement that Tucson, Arizona-based mining company Asarco LLC cut with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2009 to resolve claims under the Comprehensive Environmental Response,...

