UK Court Of Appeal Rejects Bingo Co.'s £69M VAT Refund

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A British bingo company won't receive a £69 million ($85.8 million) refund for value-added tax credits after the U.K. Court of Appeal ruled the company could apply them only against VAT paid during the same period. The Rank Group PLC could not set off VAT charged against it on bingo supplies from the 1996 through 2002 tax years against VAT in other tax years and wasn't entitled to the refund, the court said Friday, upholding lower court decisions. Rank paid VAT to the U.K. government on supplies it used in its bingo clubs. The company paid the tax on the value...

