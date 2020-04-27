Swiss Biotech Firm, Chinese Crypto Miner Boost IPO Pipeline

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A Swiss oncology firm and a Chinese cryptocurrency miner have filed U.S. initial public offerings estimated to raise a combined $200 million, boosting the May pipeline as more companies eye public markets amid signs of a thawing IPO market. Switzerland-based ADC Therapeutics SA and Zhejiang-based Ebang International Holdings Inc. filed IPOs on Friday preliminarily listed at $100 million each. The companies have yet to disclose how many shares they plan to sell or at what price range, which are figures that are typically released as the IPO process moves forward. Based on a typical IPO timetable, the companies could price their...

