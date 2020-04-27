NYC Bar Says Buying Clients Groceries Should Be Ethical

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The New York City Bar Association has urged the state's chief judge and top appellate judges to amend the ethics rules for attorneys to allow lawyers to provide financial help to pro bono clients in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The "humanitarian exception" to the existing New York Rules of Professional Conduct had already been proposed before COVID-19 hit, but the city's bar association argued in a letter on Friday that adopting the new policy was more urgent amid the pandemic, with attorneys unable to help struggling clients secure basic necessities such as groceries. "Lawyers throughout the state have answered the call...

