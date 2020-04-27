Dechert Cancels Summer Associate Program

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Dechert LLP on Monday confirmed that it has canceled its summer associate program in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and instead will host virtual meetings to provide the participants with some visibility into the law firm and its community.Dechert, which said it will pay the summer associates for six weeks, has offered its second-year summer associates permanent positions and will invite back its one first-year summer associate for next summer.Whenever the associates are able to start, "we will make sure that the first few months at the firm provide the same experiences that they would've gotten during the summer," said James Lebovitz, a partner and chief of Dechert's firmwide lawyer hiring committee.Some firms have chosen to make their summer programs entirely virtual . But Lebovitz said Dechert didn't think a remote program would allow the firm to deliver on the substantive training, mentoring and personalized social interactions it views as the hallmarks of its summer program.In place of its usual 10-week program, the firm plans to host a "summer series" — virtual meetings spread out over a few months for associates to interact with lawyers at the firm. In addition, the associates will also have access to Dechert's extensive library, the firm said."We think this is a way to take care of our people, a way to make them a part of the community and give them some visibility into Dechert over the summer," Lebovitz said.He said the firm has also "strongly encouraged" its summer associates to volunteer or find other ways to help people affected by the pandemic.Also on Monday, three other firms said they've made adjustments to their summer associate programs. Shearman & Sterling LLP , which had been considering making changes for the summer, confirmed Monday it has decided on a shorter program that will start no earlier than June 22."The precise length will depend on evolving conditions," the firm said. "Regardless, summer associates will still receive 10 weeks of pay, reflecting both the original intended length of the program and the importance we place on the participants."While Shearman said it expects the format to vary by office, the firm is prepared for a program that's entirely remote, conducted in-person or is a mix of the two setups."This update is a reflection of our commitment to all of our summer associates, including their health and safety," the firm said.The changes to its summer program come on the heels of cutbacks to its operations to deal with the economic fallout from the pandemic. On Friday, Shearman confirmed it's offering all of its employees globally the voluntary opportunity to take leaves of three to six months in length while receiving 30% of their usual pay.Should the employees perform pro bono work during the period, they will receive 40% of their typical pay. Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP has also delayed its summer associate program until June 22, a firm spokesman said Monday. The program will last for five weeks and be fully virtual.In addition, all second-year summer associates "will be extended an offer to return to the firm as first-year associates following graduation," the spokesman said.The firm did not respond to a comment request on how it plans to pay summer associates, given the shortened program.And Allen & Overy LLP confirmed Monday that the firm's summer associate program will begin in mid-June and will be conducted virtually.A spokesperson from the firm was unable to provide the specific start date of the program, its duration and how associates' pay might be affected.On Friday, Williams & Connolly LLP became the latest firm to have made amendments to its program, pushing the start date back to June 1 and planning to have associates begin remotely.--Additional reporting by Kevin Penton and Emma Cueto. Editing by Gemma Horowitz.

