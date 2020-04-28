Sidley Adds 2 Investment Funds Partners From Shearman

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP has hired two partners who work on both the operational and regulatory side of investment funds from Shearman & Sterling LLP, citing the duo's knowledge and experience in the registered fund space. Nathan Greene, 50, and Jay Baris, 66, went to Sidley "to get to the best platform that we thought would be appropriate to serve our clients," Baris told Law360. They will be based in New York in the firm's investment funds group, Sidley announced Monday. "From a reputation perspective, Sidley really has a topflight global investment practice," Greene said. "And that's really visible to the market."...

