8th Circ. Affirms Infogroup’s $21M IP Award Over Ex-CEO

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Monday affirmed a $21.2 million damages award to e-marketing firm Infogroup after a Nebraska jury found that the company’s former CEO and his new data company stole Infogroup’s intellectual property and falsely implied that the two data companies were affiliated. In a nine-page order, an appellate panel affirmed the award, following a Nebraska federal jury’s 2018 verdict in favor of Infogroup and against Vinod Gupta and his new company DatabaseUSA.com LLC, and rejecting the argument that the copyright infringement verdict should be tossed because Infogroup doesn’t own a valid copyright to the design of its database....

