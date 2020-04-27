Veteran Says Russian Oligarch Sabotaged Calif. Pot Co.

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 11:06 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Army Special Forces veteran filed suit against a Russian oligarch in California federal court, saying he is owed more than $1 million for his work on a cannabis venture that its would-be financiers drove into the ground. In a 26-page complaint that lays out “a sordid tale of corporate mismanagement, subterfuge, and fraud,” Francis J. Racioppi Jr. on Friday accused Dmitry Borisovich Bosov and Gary I. Shinder of wrongfully ousting him for calling out bad practices and withholding compensation he was owed under the terms of his employment contract. According to the complaint, Bosov and Shinder operate a grab...

